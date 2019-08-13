WATERLOO – Prosecutors want to return a displaced sex offender to Waterloo after dropping criminal charges against him for health reasons.
Jason Michael DePaul is currently at a Bureau of Prisons facility in North Carolina where he apparently underwent an exam, and his defense attorney wants him transported to Minnesota, where he’s from.
But the government argued in court that it’s cheaper for the taxpayers to return him to Waterloo, where he was initially arrested.
DePaul, 44, was detained in July 2018 when he was found in a vacant building in the 900 block of Mulberry Street.
You have free articles remaining.
He was required to register as a sex offender because of a 1997 conviction of molesting a 14-year-old girl in Olmstead County, Minnesota. Apparently he didn’t register the vacant Waterloo house as his residence, and a federal grand jury filed an indictment charging him with failing to register in U.S. District Court for Northern Iowa.
The registration case was put on hold in November 2018 for reasons that remain sealed, but by July 2019 prosecutors decided to drop the charges citing medical and mental health reasons and indicating he was “deemed incompetent to stand trial and is facing a serious medical condition.”
The government asked that the case be dismissed without prejudice, which allows authorities to reinstate the charges later if something changes.
Records indicate DePaul is at the Federal Medical Center at Butner, N.C. Among other things, the facility is the Bureau of Prison’s largest medical operation and houses oncology and behavioral science programs.
The task of transporting DePaul falls on the U.S. Marshal Service, and court records indicate the trip will require an air ambulance with a price tag around $14,000. The difference between Iowa and Minnesota destinations involves a ground ambulance ride and additional time for deputy marshals to travel to a hospice in Crow Wing County, Minnesota, and back.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.