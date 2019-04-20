FORT ATKINSON – Prosecutors have downgraded charges against a teen accused of helping others hold down another teen in a rural Fort Atkinson home in June 2018.
Braxton Lee Smith, 19, of Cedar Falls, had been arrested in February for aiding and abetting assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, an aggravated misdemeanor that carries up to two years in prison and requires sex offender registration upon conviction.
In March, the special prosecutor from the Allamakee County Attorney’s Office who is handling the case filed an information instead charging Smith with false imprisonment, a misdemeanor that carries up to a year in jail and wouldn’t necessarily result in sex offender registration.
Smith has pleaded not guilty to the charge.
Trial is tentatively set for June in Winneshiek County.
Court records allege Smith and another held down a male youth on the living room floor while a third person assaulted the youth. The victim had attempted to get up and told the assailants to stop, records state.
Four South Winneshiek students who are juveniles were also charged in the incident.
