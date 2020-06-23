Charges brought against Fort Dodge Correctional Facility inmate

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

FORT DODGE – A Wisconsin man serving time for crimes in Buchanan, Delaware and two other counties has been charged with killing a fellow inmate at the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility.

On June 14, Thomas Andrew Daleske, 59, was found deceased in his cell at about 5:15 p.m.

Daleske was serving a 45-year sentence for multiple charges related to sexual abuse and lascivious acts with a child from Warren County, and had been incarcerated since Oct. 31, 2000.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation assisted the corrections officials and Webster County Medical Examiner with the death investigation and determined that another inmate, Eric Todd Hall, 44, had been inside Daleske's cell shortly before the body was discovered. Hall was interviewed and admitted to killing Daleske.

The Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy and determined the cause of Daleske’s death to be strangulation with blunt force injuries to the head and ruled the death a homicide.

On Tuesday, Eric Hall was charged with first-degree murder in Webster County and remains in custody at the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility.