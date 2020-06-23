Charges brought against Fort Dodge Correctional Facility inmate

FORT DODGE – A Wisconsin man serving time for crimes in Buchanan, Delaware and two other counties has been charged with killing a fellow inmate at the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility.
On June 14, Thomas Andrew Daleske, 59, was found deceased in his cell at about 5:15 p.m.
Daleske was serving a 45-year sentence for multiple charges related to sexual abuse and lascivious acts with a child from Warren County, and had been incarcerated since Oct. 31, 2000.
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation assisted the corrections officials and Webster County Medical Examiner with the death investigation and determined that another inmate, Eric Todd Hall, 44, had been inside Daleske's cell shortly before the body was discovered. Hall was interviewed and admitted to killing Daleske.
The Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy and determined the cause of Daleske’s death to be strangulation with blunt force injuries to the head and ruled the death a homicide.
On Tuesday, Eric Hall was charged with first-degree murder in Webster County and remains in custody at the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility.
Court records show Hall began serving prison time in April 2019 for felony convictions in Buchanan, Delaware, Lyon and Polk counties.
In Buchanan, Hall, of Eau Claire, was accused of breaking into Wolfey's Wapsi Out Back Bar and Grill in Quasqueton bar in November 2018 and prying open the juke box and attempting to enter the American Legion Hall and Quasky Mart where he set off an alarm.
Hall was also convicted of breaking into the Sports Center restaurant in Larchwood in Lyon County and Wolfey's Bar in Hopkinton in Delaware County where he pried a safe from the floor and raided a juke box and gaming machines.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.