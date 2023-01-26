Charges added in slaying of missing New Hampton man

ELMA — An Elma man attempted to hide the body of a New Hampton man he allegedly killed at his home in October, according to recently released court records.

Sayvonne Lealbert Eugene Jordan, 26, formerly of Waterloo and Charles City, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 30-year-old Jonathan Esparza.

Esparza disappeared Oct. 20 when he left his home for a friend’s house. His remains were found on Jordan’s property during a November search, according to Howard County sheriff’s deputies.

Details about the crime remain elusive, but on Monday Howard County Attorney Kevin Schoerberl filed additional charges of going armed with intent and abuse of a corpse.

The charges allege Jordan “did mutilate, disfigure, or dismember a human corpse with the intent to conceal a crime.”

Court records allege Jordan killed Esparza with premeditation at his home on Main Street in Elma on Oct. 20, the day Esparza disappeared, sometime between 6:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Interactive: Find out more about mass killings in the U.S. Interactive map: People killed by shootings, per 100,000 residents Interactive: Timeline of mass killings scaled by number of victims killed Interactive: Number of mass killings and victims killed this year compared with previous years Interactive: Mass killings by location scaled by number of victims Interactive: Search mass killing incidents Interactive: Number of mass killings by year