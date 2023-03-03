INDEPENDENCE — Authorities have added charges for an Independence man who is awaiting trial on child molestation allegations.

Independence police charged Scott Neil Brown, 34, with two counts of solicitation to commit lascivious acts with a child earlier this week after finding another victim, according to court records.

The new charges allege Brown offered an 8-year-old child $50 and other items to commit a sex act. The child rejected the advance, court records state.

Investigators also found evidence that he offered money to an adult female for sexual favors and she, too, turned him down.

Brown was originally arrested in February on one count of first-degree kidnapping, 19 counts of second-degree sexual abuse, five counts of lascivious acts with a child, one count of child endangerment causing bodily injury and two counts of dissemination of obscene material to minors. Those charges relate to a separate victim, court records state.

Bond for Brown was set at $1 million.

Photos: Missing children in Iowa Jade Colvin Fredrick Workman Benjamin Roseland Erin Pospisil Marc Allen Eugene Martin John Gosch Kimberly Doss Colleen Simpson Fatima Conteh Daniela Vera-Ortega Daquan Nelson Diomarix Crespo