Charges added in groping case at Waterloo casino

WATERLOO – Prosecutors have added charges in the case of a Waterloo man who allegedly groped a server at the Isle Casino Hotel earlier this month.

Sandi Dedic, 42, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse. He was released Wednesday pending trial.

The arrest, which came following an Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation probe, accompanies an earlier misdemeanor assault charge stemming from the same incident, according to court records.

Authorities allege Dedic was at a casino blackjack table around 9:45 p.m. on Dec. 1 when he reached over and touched the groin area of a female employee who was asking if he and others wanted to order drinks.

According to the employee’s account, Dedic said “nice” after he touched her. She said “you can’t do that,” and he responded “yes, I can,” court records state. He was removed from the casino.

Dedic told investigators he only touched her upper, inner leg. As part of the investigation, DCI agents also interviewed other past and current servers at the casino and found earlier episodes involving unwanted touching and verbal harassment, court records state.