 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Charges added in Aug. 6 shooting

  • 0
Gun crime
Shutterstock

WATERLOO — Charges for a Waterloo teen who was found with a pistol following an Aug. 6 shooting have been transferred to adult court.

On Monday, Isaiah Anthony Anderson, 17, was booked on charges of reckless use of a firearm and carrying weapons. He was also charged with theft and credit card fraud. Bond was set at $5,000.

Police were called to a report of gunfire in an alley in the 200 block of Reber Avenue around 7:20 p.m. on Aug. 6, and officers found a spent .40-caliber shell casing. No injuries were reported.

They also obtained surveillance video of Anderson leaving the alley wearing a red hooded sweatshirt. Police found Anderson a short time later wearing the sweatshirt and carrying a loaded .40-caliber Kahr handgun in his waistband, court records state.

At the time, Anderson was charged as a juvenile and released.

People are also reading…

Anderson was also charged with first-degree theft in a July 6 incident where he ran from a stolen Ford Edge in the Waterloo Community Schools parking lot on Washington Street.



Photos: Gun control rally in Cedar Falls

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News