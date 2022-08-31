Charges added in Aug. 6 shooting

WATERLOO — Charges for a Waterloo teen who was found with a pistol following an Aug. 6 shooting have been transferred to adult court.

On Monday, Isaiah Anthony Anderson, 17, was booked on charges of reckless use of a firearm and carrying weapons. He was also charged with theft and credit card fraud. Bond was set at $5,000.

Police were called to a report of gunfire in an alley in the 200 block of Reber Avenue around 7:20 p.m. on Aug. 6, and officers found a spent .40-caliber shell casing. No injuries were reported.

They also obtained surveillance video of Anderson leaving the alley wearing a red hooded sweatshirt. Police found Anderson a short time later wearing the sweatshirt and carrying a loaded .40-caliber Kahr handgun in his waistband, court records state.

At the time, Anderson was charged as a juvenile and released.

Anderson was also charged with first-degree theft in a July 6 incident where he ran from a stolen Ford Edge in the Waterloo Community Schools parking lot on Washington Street.







