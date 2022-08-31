Charges added in Aug. 6 shooting

WATERLOO — Charges for a Waterloo teen who was found with a pistol following an Aug. 6 shooting have been transferred to adult court.
On Monday, Isaiah Anthony Anderson, 17, was booked on charges of reckless use of a firearm and carrying weapons. He was also charged with theft and credit card fraud. Bond was set at $5,000.
Police were called to a report of gunfire in an alley in the 200 block of Reber Avenue around 7:20 p.m. on Aug. 6, and officers found a spent .40-caliber shell casing. No injuries were reported.
They also obtained surveillance video of Anderson leaving the alley wearing a red hooded sweatshirt. Police found Anderson a short time later wearing the sweatshirt and carrying a loaded .40-caliber Kahr handgun in his waistband, court records state.
At the time, Anderson was charged as a juvenile and released.
Anderson was also charged with first-degree theft in a July 6 incident where he ran from a stolen Ford Edge in the Waterloo Community Schools parking lot on Washington Street.
Photos: Gun control rally in Cedar Falls
Photos: Gun control rally in Cedar Falls
022318jr-rally-3
Sydney See, a student at Hawkeye Community College, left, and Angela Speltz, from the University of Northern Iowa, rally outside Rep. Rob Blum’s Cedar Falls office calling for gun control Friday.
JEFF REINITZ, COURIER STAFF WRITER
022318jr-rally-1
Students and residents rally outside Rep. Rob Blum’s Cedar Falls office calling for gun control on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, in the wake of the Parkland, Fla., school shooting.
JEFF REINITZ
022318jr-rally-2
Students and residents rally outside Rep. Rob Blum’s Cedar Falls office calling for gun control on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, in the wake of the Parkland, Fla., school shooting.
JEFF REINITZ
022318jr-rally-4
Cedar Falls High sophomore Ryan Westhoff speaks during a rally outside Rep. Rob Blum’s Cedar Falls office calling for gun control on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018.
JEFF REINITZ
022318jr-rally-10
Sydney See, a freshman at Hawkeye Community College, at right, speaks during a rally outside Rep. Rob Blum’s Cedar Falls office calling for gun control on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018.
JEFF REINITZ
022318jr-rally-9
Emily Paul, a sophomore at the University of Northern Iowa, speaks during a rally outside Rep. Rob Blum’s Cedar Falls office calling for gun control on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018.
JEFF REINITZ
022318jr-rally-5
Students and residents rally outside Rep. Rob Blum’s Cedar Falls office calling for gun control on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, in the wake of the Parkland, Fla., school shooting.
JEFF REINITZ
022318jr-rally-8
Tony Reid of Cedar Falls at a rally outside Rep. Rob Blum’s Cedar Falls office calling for gun control on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018.
JEFF REINITZ
022318jr-rally-7
Adam Manahl, left, a freshman at University of Northern Iowa, rallies outside Rep. Rob Blum’s Cedar Falls office calling for gun control on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018.
JEFF REINITZ
022318jr-rally-12
Wearing a sign declaring “Dogs against gun violence,” “Chloe” and owner Abigail Malone attend a rally outside Rep. Rob Blum’s Cedar Falls office calling for gun control on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018.
JEFF REINITZ
022318jr-rally-6
Students and residents rally outside Rep. Rob Blum’s Cedar Falls office calling for gun control on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, in the wake of the Parkland, Fla., school shooting.
JEFF REINITZ
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.