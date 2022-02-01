Charges added for teen in deadly robbery

WATERLOO — Prosecutors have added charges against Waterloo teen in an August robbery that ended when one of his accomplices was shot dead by the victim.

Alvonni “A.J.” Jante Stone, 18, was charged Friday with first-degree burglary, going armed and use of a weapon in the commission of a crime.

Stone has been in the Black Hawk County Jail since Aug. 26 when he was detained on charges of first-degree robbery and intimidation with a weapon.

Authorities allege Stone, Diajon Jarell Stokes, 28, and Dayton Sanders planned to rob Cedrick Smith during a synthetic marijuana deal in the parking lot of Kwik Stop on Washington Street/Highway 218 on Aug. 24.

Stone alleged opened Smith’s passenger-side door and pointed a handgun at Smith while Stokes began punching Smith from the driver’s side. Smith began to drive off with Sanders running after his vehicle, and Smith fired, striking Sanders.

Stone allegedly fired at Smith’s vehicle, which then left the scene.

Sanders collapsed in the highway median and died. An unloaded handgun was found near him.

In January, a Black Hawk County jury found Stokes guilty of the lesser charge of assault with intent to commit serious injury.

Smith was charged with drug offenses.

