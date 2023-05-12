WATERLOO — A Waterloo man awaiting trial for weapons charges in a 2021 fatal shooting has been arrested again.

Waterloo police arrested Marcus Robert Sykes, 27, for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver after officers searched his home on West Ninth Street Thursday morning. He was released Friday after posting bond.

Sykes was charged with felon in possession of a firearm and flight to avoid prosecution in connection with a May 15, 2021, shooting in the 1400 block of Grant Avenue that left Dayton Lee Matlock-Buss, 23, dead.

No one has been arrested for killing Matlock-Buss, but authorities allege Skyes was in possession of a handgun and in the area around the time of the shooting, according to court records.

Matlock remained at large until January 2022 when he was detained in Wisconsin. He was transferred to federal prison to serve time in connection with an unrelated gun charge and then returned to Iowa in December 2022.

He posted $100,000 bond in February 2023.

Photos: Homicide, Grant Avenue, May 15, 2021 051521jr-homicide-grant 051521jr-homicide-grant-2 051521jr-homicide-grant-3 051521jr-homicide-grant-4 051521jr-homicide-grant-5 Homicide, Grant Ave., Waterloo, Iowa May 15, 2021