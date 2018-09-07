Subscribe for 33¢ / day

RIDGEWAY -- A Decorah man and Postville woman were charged Thursday for allegedly stealing a dirt bike from a business on Sept. 1.

Mark Schroeder, 41, of Decorah, and Aimee Upton, 25, of Postville, were arrested Thursday on warrants for third-degree theft. Both were taken to the Winneshiek County Jail.

According to the Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office, the pair is accused of stealing a dirt bike from an unspecified business in Ridgeway on Sept. 1.

The case remains under investigation.

