RIDGEWAY -- A Decorah man and Postville woman were charged Thursday for allegedly stealing a dirt bike from a business on Sept. 1.
Mark Schroeder, 41, of Decorah, and Aimee Upton, 25, of Postville, were arrested Thursday on warrants for third-degree theft. Both were taken to the Winneshiek County Jail.
According to the Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office, the pair is accused of stealing a dirt bike from an unspecified business in Ridgeway on Sept. 1.
The case remains under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.