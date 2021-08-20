Charge added for less-than-masked robber

WATERLOO – Authorities have added charges for a man who allegedly robbed a Waterloo liquor store with a mask on his chin in September 2020.
He had been charged with first-degree robbery and use of a juvenile to commit a crime.
Bond is currently set at $175,000, although Cobb’s attorney has requested a bond reduction.
Authorities allege Cobbs was armed with a handgun when he demanded money at Ali’s Liquor on East Fourth Street on Sept. 29 and fled with cash. He was wearing a facemask that was pulled down over his chin --- exposing the rest of his face --- and police were able to identify him from the surveillance video.
Support Local Journalism
After the robbery, Cobb allegedly traveled to Arizona where he lived for about eight months, according to court records.
He remained at large until July 12 when Fayette, Iowa, police spotted a Hyundai speeding on Echo Valley Road. A chase ensued, followed by a crash, and the driver -- Cobb -- was taken into custody for eluding.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Jeff Reinitz
Police and Courts Reporter
I started with The Courier in 1999 and cover criminal justice and public safety.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.