WATERLOO -- A judge suspended the murder trial of Chad Allen Little Wednesday morning after his defense lawyers say Little had severe flu-like symptoms.
Little walked into the courtroom Wednesday morning holding his stomach, and defense attorney Chris Welch told Judge Joel Dalrymple that Little had been vomiting and was lethargic.
"I don't know that he can proceed," Welch said.
Defense attorney Thomas Gaul also asked if the judge could order Little be seen by the jail doctor.
Dalrymple ordered the trial delayed until Wednesday afternoon, when they would decide if it would continue for the day or be suspended until Thursday. He also directed jail staff to make sure Little was seen by medical staff and confined to bed for the morning.
Little, 35, of Waterloo, is charged with first-degree murder and child endangerment causing the death of his girlfriend's daughter, Gracie Buss, 4. He has pleaded not guilty.
The girl's mother, Kristi Buss, is charged with child endangerment causing death and will have a separate trial. Little and Buss were arrested in October 2016.
Prosecutors allege Little injured Gracie Buss at her Downing Court apartment on May 30, 2015. She died days later, on June 3, 2015, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. An autopsy found blunt trauma to the head.
Buss allegedly told authorities that Gracie became injured when she fell down the stairs.
Staff writer at The Courier 2005 (college intern), 2007-2015, 2017-present. Graduate of UNI 2006. Three-time Iowa APME award winner (investigative reporting 2008, lifestyle feature 2016, business feature 2018)
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The Patriots are headed to yet another Super Bowl, which made us wonder how the coach known for his straight-to-the-point comments would compare with the no-nonsense leader who rallied the British during World War II.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.