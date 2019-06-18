{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man will spend the rest of his life in prison for killing his girlfriend’s daughter in 2015.

Judge Joel Dalrymple handed down the sentence Tuesday for Chad Allen Little, 35, who was convicted of first-degree murder and child endangerment causing death in May following a jury trial.

Prosecutors said Little called a hospital help line under another person’s name to inquire about treating an unconscious child he said had suffered a seizure and fell down stairs. He left the townhouse before paramedics arrived.

Emergency workers found 4-year-old Gracie Buss unresponsive, and she was taken to the hospital where he later died. An autopsy determined Gracie died of blunt trauma to the head, and during trial doctors said her injuries weren’t consistent with a fall down the stairs.

Little’s attorneys asked the court to throw out the conviction and grant a new trial, arguing that the judge shouldn’t have allowed jurors to hear testimony about incidents where Little treated Gracie roughly as far back as 10 months before her death.

Prosecutors countered that the evidence was backed the child endangerment charge, noting that Gracie suffered from seizures for which she was never treated, and testimony showed seizures could be the result of physical abuse.

Gracie’s mother, Kristi Amber Buss, was charged with child endangerment causing death, and she is awaiting trial.

