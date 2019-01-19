WATERLOO -- A Cedar Rapids teenager has been arrested for an assault on a West High female earlier this month.
Ashanti Deanna Phillips, 18, was picked up Friday on a warrant at West Fifth and South streets and charged with first-degree robbery.
According to an affidavit filed with the Black Hawk County District Court, Waterloo police responded about 6:15 p.m. Jan. 10 to the assault at West High, 435 W. Ridgeway Ave. The female victim, who was not named, told officers Phillips was involved with the incident, in which she reported being struck and kicked several times. In addition, the victim believes she was touched with a stun gun.
During the assault, the victim alleged, Phillips and other people took two pairs of her basketball shoes along with several school-owned jerseys and a gym bag.
Police took the victim to Covenant Medical Center, where it was determined she had sustained a broken nose from the assault.
