Cedar Rapids man arrested after vehicle hit by gunfire in Waterloo
breaking top story

Cedar Rapids man arrested after vehicle hit by gunfire in Waterloo

clip art crime scene

WATERLOO — A vehicle was hit by gunfire early Sunday in the 500 block of Dane Street during an incident that led to the arrest of a Cedar Rapids man.

Nicholas Robert Campbell-Scott, 23, was arrested by police officers at Argyle Street and U.S. Highway 63 shortly after they responded to a 12:32 a.m. report of several gunshots on Dane Street.

It was one of three reports of gunfire that Waterloo police responded to Saturday night and Sunday morning.

After the gunshots, witnesses observed someone with a white rag over his face get into a Dodge Charger with no license plates and leave the area, according to police.

Campbell-Scott was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and intimidation with a weapon, both felonies. He was also charged with an aggravated misdemeanor of carrying weapons.

Lt. Brent Cirksena said police allegedly found a .45 caliber handgun in Campbell-Scott's possession. No injuries were reported in the incident.

In two other reports of shots fired, police found shell casings but no damages or injuries.

At 9:15 p.m. Saturday, police responded to the area of Linden Avenue and Webster Street. At 2:06 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a call at 1152 Ackermant St. Cirksena said police found several shell casings in that incident.

Gun charges haunt shooting victim two decades later
Crime and Courts

Gun charges haunt shooting victim two decades later

Now 51 years old, Perpecto Rico Perez sits in the Linn County Jail in Cedar Rapids awaiting sentencing for a two-decade-old offense. A hearing is scheduled for December, and he faces up to 10 years in prison and will likely be sentenced to three years with removal from the country.

