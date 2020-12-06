Cedar Rapids man arrested after vehicle hit by gunfire in Waterloo

WATERLOO — A vehicle was hit by gunfire early Sunday in the 500 block of Dane Street during an incident that led to the arrest of a Cedar Rapids man.

Nicholas Robert Campbell-Scott, 23, was arrested by police officers at Argyle Street and U.S. Highway 63 shortly after they responded to a 12:32 a.m. report of several gunshots on Dane Street.

It was one of three reports of gunfire that Waterloo police responded to Saturday night and Sunday morning.

After the gunshots, witnesses observed someone with a white rag over his face get into a Dodge Charger with no license plates and leave the area, according to police.

Campbell-Scott was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and intimidation with a weapon, both felonies. He was also charged with an aggravated misdemeanor of carrying weapons.

Lt. Brent Cirksena said police allegedly found a .45 caliber handgun in Campbell-Scott's possession. No injuries were reported in the incident.

In two other reports of shots fired, police found shell casings but no damages or injuries.