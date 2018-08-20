Subscribe for 33¢ / day

OELWEIN -- On Sunday at about 5:15 p.m., Oelwein police officers attempted to stop a vehicle in the area of 10th Street and Highway 150 South.

The vehicle attempted to elude officers and with the assistance of the Buchanan County and Fayette County sheriff's offices, the vehicle was stopped in the 1400 block of N Avenue.

Officers arrested Shaina Marie Boehmer, 31, of Cedar Falls, for interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor. But further charges on this incident are pending, police said.

