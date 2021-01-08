Cedar Falls woman arrested in Waterloo chase

WATERLOO – A Cedar Falls woman has been arrested following a high-speed chase in Waterloo early Friday.

A patrol officer attempted to stop a Pontiac Bonneville for a burned out headlight in the area of Washington Street and Park Avenue around 2:40 a.m. Friday, according to the police report. The car continued on, heading north on Highway 218 at speeds of up to 100 mph.

The Pontiac took the Greenhill Road exit and crashed through a guard rail before sliding down a steep hill, according to the report.

Officers noticed the odor of alcohol on the driver, who showed a blood-alcohol level of .113 on a breath test, court records state.

The driver, 23-year-old Avyanna Arrasmith, was arrested for felony eluding, first-offense operating while intoxicated and possession of marijuana. Bond was set at $10,000.

