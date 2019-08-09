{{featured_button_text}}
CEDAR FALLS -- A convenience store employee was arrested this week after police say she stole several dozen lottery tickets from her workplace.

Stormee Nikol Jones, 23, of 1001 Clair Street, Cedar Falls, was arrested Wednesday at home on a warrant for lottery ticket fraud, a felony, according to Cedar Falls Public Safety Director Jeff Olson.

Olson said that Jones is alleged to have taken 150 lottery tickets that contained around $2,500 worth of winnings while she worked at the Prime Mart, 2728 Center St., in Cedar Falls on Jan. 29.

