CEDAR FALLS -- A convenience store employee was arrested this week after police say she stole several dozen lottery tickets from her workplace.
Stormee Nikol Jones, 23, of 1001 Clair Street, Cedar Falls, was arrested Wednesday at home on a warrant for lottery ticket fraud, a felony, according to Cedar Falls Public Safety Director Jeff Olson.
You have free articles remaining.
Olson said that Jones is alleged to have taken 150 lottery tickets that contained around $2,500 worth of winnings while she worked at the Prime Mart, 2728 Center St., in Cedar Falls on Jan. 29.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.