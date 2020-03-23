Cedar Falls woman arrested for pointing gun at delivery crew

Police arrested 60-year-old Pamela Lynn Strickler, of 1719 W. 18th St., on Saturday for carrying weapons and four counts of displaying a dangerous weapon. She was released from jail the following day pending trial.

Officers allege Strickler was in her garage around 9:45 p.m. Saturday and approached delivery trucks that had arrived on the street. She asked what they were doing, and when the occupants said they were delivering furniture, she pulled out a pistol, pointed it at them and told them they were in the wrong block, according to court records.