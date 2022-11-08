Cedar Falls woman arrested for drugs in Independence traffic stop

INDEPENDENCE — A Cedar Falls woman has been arrested after Independence police found drugs in her vehicle during a traffic stop.
Britni Elysia Wright, 21, formerly of Independence, was charged with misdemeanor possession of cocaine, ecstasy and marijuana, child endangerment and violation of the drug tax stamp act. She was released pending trial.
Officers stopped Wright’s Buick LaCrosse around 10 p.m. on Oct. 27 at Fourth Avenue Southeast and Eighth Street Southeast for a bad brake light. A police K-9 unit was requested, and officers found powder cocaine, hydrocodone pills and one and a half tablets of ecstasy.