Cedar Falls woman arrested for breaking into landlord's home

CEDAR FALLS -- A Cedar Falls woman has been arrested for allegedly breaking into her landlord’s residence while he was home.

According to court records, landlord Allen Brase woke up around 9:30 a.m. Friday and found Korvetta Sherron Glasper in his bedroom at 1603 Park Drive.

Authorities allege Glasper used a hammer to break the glass on the back patio door, and officers found Glasper’s credit cards near the door.

She took Brase's phone and demanded he drive her to the bank to get money for her. Brase told her to leave and then fled to get away from her, according to court records. While he was gone, she sent him an email from his own computer.

The following day, Saturday, Glasper allegedly returned, kicking in a wooden door around 1:35 p.m. Police were called and found her at the residence.

Glasper lives in another building at the Park Drive address.

Glasper, 51, was arrested for two counts of second-degree burglary, one count of second-degree criminal mischief, a count of fifth-degree criminal mischief and one count of harassment. Bond was set at $20,000.

