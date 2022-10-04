Cedar Falls woman arrested for attacking relatives with knife, tennis racket, boiling water

CEDAR FALLS — A Cedar Falls woman has been arrested for allegedly attacking her mother with a knife in an argument over dog droppings.

Cedar Falls police arrested Keyante La’Nae Evans, 19, on Sunday on charges of domestic assault with a weapon, assault with bodily injury and assault. Bond was set at $5,000.

According to court records, Evans became upset after she was asked to pick up after the dog in the back yard of their Spruce Hills Drive home around 1:35 p.m.

Evans allegedly hurled a pot of boiling water at family members and then grabbed a knife and chased her mother. Others in the house attempted to restrain Evans, but the mother suffered a minor stab wound to the chest.

Evans struck another person with a tennis racket so hard that it broke the racket, according to court records.

Another family members suffered a burn to the eye from the pot of boiling water.

