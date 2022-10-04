 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Cedar Falls woman arrested for attacking relatives with knife, tennis racket, boiling water

  • 0

CEDAR FALLS — A Cedar Falls woman has been arrested for allegedly attacking her mother with a knife in an argument over dog droppings.

Cedar Falls police arrested Keyante La’Nae Evans, 19, on Sunday on charges of domestic assault with a weapon, assault with bodily injury and assault. Bond was set at $5,000.

According to court records, Evans became upset after she was asked to pick up after the dog in the back yard of their Spruce Hills Drive home around 1:35 p.m.

Evans allegedly hurled a pot of boiling water at family members and then grabbed a knife and chased her mother. Others in the house attempted to restrain Evans, but the mother suffered a minor stab wound to the chest.

Evans struck another person with a tennis racket so hard that it broke the racket, according to court records.

People are also reading…

Another family members suffered a burn to the eye from the pot of boiling water.

PHOTOS: Downtown Lighting

The Flying Cortes Trapeze Spectacular is a new act for this year’s National Cattle Congress Fair, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.
clip art squad cars
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Study, simulation finds the moon formed when Earth smashed into another planet

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News