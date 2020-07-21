Cedar Falls woman arrested after dogs left alone for days in mobile home

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS -- A Cedar Falls woman has been charged with leaving her dogs alone for days in a mobile home.

Kayla Ann Teynor, 29, was arrested Thursday on three counts of misdemeanor animal neglect.

Police allege Teynor left two Pomeranians and an Australian Shepherd alone for three days in late June in her mobile home at 700 W. Ridgeway Ave. without letting them outside or giving them water.

Animal control officials were called to the mobile home on June 24 and found a “significant amount” of dog feces and urine, according to court records. There was no water, and the woman wasn’t home, records state.

