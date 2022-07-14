Cedar Falls to host active shooter response classes for citizens

CEDAR FALLS --- Cedar Falls public safety officials are offering a classes in active shooter response this summer.

“Although we wish this training was not necessary, active shooting incidents across the nation have not slowed down. It is an important part of public safety services to provide this education to our community,” said Lt. Dennis O O’Neill of the Cedar Falls Police Department, a 25-year law enforcement who served on the department’s SWAT team for 18 years.

The course, A Citizen’s Response to Active Shooter Situations, will be offered at the Cedar Falls Public Safety Building at 4600 S. Main St. on the following days:

2 p.m. on July 21

7 p.m. on Aug. 4,

2 p.m. on Aug 11

7 p.m. on Aug. 18

The training is to aid people in increasing their chances of survival in the event they find themselves in the midst of an active shooting situation. The courses will be one-hour sessions in a classroom format.

“We don’t want people to be afraid but we do want them to be prepared with accurate safety information and procedures,” O’Neill said. "The goal of the course is for participants to sit, listen, and learn."

The course is free and recommended for participants ages 15 and up.

To reserve a spot, email Amanda Huisman at amanda.huisman@cedarfalls.com by the Tuesday before the desired session. For those who cannot attend but would still like to receive this education, Cedar Falls Public Safety offers educational public speaking opportunities and facility tours for all ages.

Please contact (319) 273-8612 for more information.

