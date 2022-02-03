Cedar Falls shooting was drug deal that fell through

CEDAR FALLS – A Tuesday night shooting in Cedar Falls happened when a person attempted to pass counterfeit money during a drug deal, according to court records.

No injuries were reported, but the teen accused of firing the shots was arrested when he apparently dropped his cell phone at the scene and later went to police in an attempt to retrieve it.

Residents called authorities after hearing multiple gunshots in the area of West 15th and Franklin streets around 11:48 p.m. Tuesday.

Police found an iPhone and five spent shell casings in the street. Investigators also recovered surveillance video showing the incident.

Officers determined the victim had climbed into a vehicle for a drug deal, but the seller realized he was being paid with two counterfeit $100 bills. The buyer exited the vehicle and fled to his own car, and the teen in the front passenger seat of the seller’s vehicle fired a gun, hitting the buyer’s vehicle three times as it drove off, according to court records.

Shawntelly Cortez Johnson, 17, later arrived at the police station to report his lost phone. Officers also searched a vehicle and found a bag of marijuana and two bogus $100 bills, records state.

Johnson, of Cedar Falls, was arrested for intimidation with a weapon and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute while armed. He is charged as an adult.

Court records show Johnson is also awaiting trial for drug charges stemming from a December raid by Violent Crime Apprehension Team and Tri-County Drug Task Force officers that found marijuana and scales at his home along with two Glock pistols and a Smith and Wesson handgun. In January, a relative asked the court to have the weapons returned, and a seizure hearing is scheduled for March.

