WATERLOO — A suspect in a Cedar Falls sexual assault in April has now been charged with a similar attack that happened earlier in Waterloo.

On Tuesday, Waterloo police filed charges of first-degree burglary and second-degree sexual assault against Asante Ajee Walker-Garcia Adams, 24, in a break-in at an apartment complex near Hawkeye Community College.

Also on Tuesday, Cedar Falls police added a second-degree sexual assault charge in the Cedar Falls attack, which happened at an apartment a few blocks from the University of Northern Iowa campus.

His bond is currently listed at $300,000.

Adams has a North Liberty address and has also lived in Iowa City and Coralville, according to court records.

In the Waterloo incident, Adams allegedly entered a Stardust Drive apartment in the early morning hours of March 10 while a female resident was asleep. He sexually assaulted the woman.

Then he allegedly crawled through a window of a College Street apartment in the early morning hours of April 10 and began assaulting a female resident while she was sleeping, records state.

Investigators said they had obtained DNA and fingerprints from the assaults. But criminal database searches didn’t yield any results because Adams didn’t have any prior felonies that would have resulted in the collection of DNA and fingerprints.

Surveillance images from the College Street area were posted on Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers and last week investigators obtained information pointing to Adams.

On Monday, criminalists with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation was able to link DNA at the crime scenes to Walker, according to police.

Both agencies were assisted in the investigation and arrest by the Iowa City Police Department, Linn County Sheriff’s Office, University of Northern Iowa Police Department, Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers, the DCI Major Crime Unit, DCI Sex Offender Registry Unit, and the DCI Criminalistics Laboratory.

Authorities are continuing to investigate Adams.

Those with any information are asked to contact the Waterloo Police Detective Division at (319) 291-4340 #3, Cedar Falls police at (319) 273- 8616, Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at (855) 300-TIPS or the caller's local law enforcement agency.