Cedar Falls school district agrees to $195,000 settlement over alleged assault, threats

CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Community School District and its insurer have agreed to pay $195,000 to settle a lawsuit involving a student accused of sexually assaulting and then threatening to kill a classmate.

A Cedar Falls couple sued the district in 2020, alleging that it had failed to adequately protect their fifth-grade son during a series of incidents in the 2018-19 school year.

Iowa Capital Dispatch is not publishing the parents’ names to protect the privacy of a minor child.

The parents allege that in the fall of 2018, their child was enrolled at the North Cedar Elementary School when he was “severely sexually assaulted in his home” by another fifth-grade student who attended North Cedar. Several weeks later, the parents allege, they learned of the assault, reported it to police, and then reported the matter to North Cedar Elementary Principal Katie Johnston due to their son feeling unsafe in school.

The lawsuit claims that the district failed to initiate a Title IX disciplinary proceeding, which is a process designed to protect students from harassment. North Cedar instead chose to implement a “safety plan” intended to keep the students separated from each other – although they remained in the same fifth-grade classroom, the lawsuit claims.

When the parents asked that North Cedar move one child or the other into a different fifth-grade classroom, the school allegedly refused, claiming the alleged victim was not a “good fit” for the other classroom and the alleged perpetrator had previously been the subject of complaints from the parents of students in the other classroom.

According to the lawsuit, the alleged attacker regularly threatened the plaintiffs’ child, as well as the child’s brother, both at school and on the school bus, over the next several weeks. The parents claim they reported the incidents to the school principal, who opted not to investigate either the sexual assault or the ongoing threats.

Eventually, the child’s mother asked the school whether it should develop a “504 Plan” – a plan designed to provide accommodations to students with disabilities that inhibit learning – and the school allegedly responded by indicating no such plan was necessary.

By December 2018, the child’s continued enrollment at North Cedar had become “untenable” due to ongoing threats and harassment by the alleged attacker, according to the lawsuit. Over the holiday break that year, while the child was shoveling snow in front of his house, the alleged attacker and his mother drove past the boy’s family home and they extended their middle fingers toward the child, the lawsuit claims.

The parents then opted to transfer their son to Lincoln Elementary School in the district, although Associate Superintendent Pam Ziegler allegedly refused to provide any busing for the child.

The lawsuit states that on Jan. 18, 2019, the alleged attacker, while at North Cedar Elementary School, sent the child a one-word email that said, “Die,” followed by an emoji of an angry face. According to the lawsuit, district officials failed to take any disciplinary action after the incident was reported.

According to the lawsuit, the alleged attacker and his mother again drove past the child in March 2019 and again extended their middle fingers to him, prompting the boy’s family to apply for an order of protection, which was granted by the court.

That fall, district officials allegedly encouraged the parents to have their son apply for attendance at an alternate junior high school for the following school year. According to the lawsuit, the parents refused to do so, with district officials stating that since there had been no criminal or juvenile prosecution for the alleged sexual assault, there was nothing they could do in response to the family’s concerns.

The family then sued the district, which denied all allegations of wrongdoing. In court filings, the district said it had policies in place that were “designed to prevent and correct harassment” and that once it learned of the alleged sexual assault it took unspecified “prompt, effective, and appropriate action.”

The settlement agreement in the case stipulates that the school district will pay $10,000 to the parents and the district’s insurer, EMC, will pay the family $185,000.

The agreement states that the district expressly denies any liability for its actions.

