 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Cedar Falls repeat sex offender sentenced to 100 years for sex abuse

CEDAR FALLS – A Cedar Falls man has been sentenced to up to 100 years in prison for allegedly sexually abusing a toddler a number of times, often while changing her diaper.

On Sept. 23 in Black Hawk County District Court, Judge Kellyann Lekar sentenced Daniel Richard Definbaugh, 48, to two consecutive 50-year sentences with an 85-year mandatory minimum before parole consideration.

The sentence was enhanced because Definbaugh has a prior conviction for attempted sexual conduct with a minor in Franklin County, Ohio, in 2005.

Lekar found Definbaugh guilty of two counts of second-degree sexual abuse following a May bench trial.

According to court records, Definbaugh had sexual contact with the child when she was 2 years old. He allegedly told a friend of the child’s mother about the abuse, and she went to authorities in July 2020.

Here are tips to prevent your home from being broken into. Remember, if you observe a suspicious person or behavior, call 911.

When confronted by investigators, Definbaugh admitted to much of the abuse. The girl was interviewed at a child protection center but didn’t disclose any abuse, records state.

During trial, a witnesses said Definbaugh told her that he had touched the girl during diaper changes, that he used a sex toy on the child and that he once had sex with a woman while in the child’s presence.

People are also reading…

He also told her about possibility kidnapping the girl and taking her to Ohio, according to court records.

$1 for 6 months of local news
Covid-19 vaccination info

Photos: Missing children in Iowa

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge kick rugby balls while visiting Northern Ireland

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News