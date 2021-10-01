Cedar Falls repeat sex offender sentenced to 100 years for sex abuse

CEDAR FALLS – A Cedar Falls man has been sentenced to up to 100 years in prison for allegedly sexually abusing a toddler a number of times, often while changing her diaper.

On Sept. 23 in Black Hawk County District Court, Judge Kellyann Lekar sentenced Daniel Richard Definbaugh, 48, to two consecutive 50-year sentences with an 85-year mandatory minimum before parole consideration.

The sentence was enhanced because Definbaugh has a prior conviction for attempted sexual conduct with a minor in Franklin County, Ohio, in 2005.

Lekar found Definbaugh guilty of two counts of second-degree sexual abuse following a May bench trial.

According to court records, Definbaugh had sexual contact with the child when she was 2 years old. He allegedly told a friend of the child’s mother about the abuse, and she went to authorities in July 2020.

When confronted by investigators, Definbaugh admitted to much of the abuse. The girl was interviewed at a child protection center but didn’t disclose any abuse, records state.

During trial, a witnesses said Definbaugh told her that he had touched the girl during diaper changes, that he used a sex toy on the child and that he once had sex with a woman while in the child’s presence.

He also told her about possibility kidnapping the girl and taking her to Ohio, according to court records.

