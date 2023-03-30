CEDAR FALLS – The Cedar Falls Police Division became aware of a phone scam where the phone number showing up on the caller ID is that of the Cedar Falls Public Safety Department.

The caller was using the name of an officer and knew information about the person receiving the call and told them they were going to be charged for not appearing in court. The caller talked about paying bail or signing something for comparison.

Cedar Falls Police is reminding citizens not to give out any personal information over the phone or computer. Officers will not contact someone over the phone to make payment arrangements for charges or to sign anything.

Citizens should hang up if they receive such a call. They can call the CFPS Department or Black Hawk County Dispatch directly if they have questions or believe they have been scammed out of money.

Photos: Scenes from the mass shooting at a private Christian school in Nashville