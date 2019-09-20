CEDAR FALLS – The Cedar Falls Public Safety Department is joining “The Pink Patch Project” this October to support breast cancer awareness.
The project is a collaboration between the Los Angeles County Police Chiefs’ Association and more than 390 public safety agencies across the nation.
“Last year was the first time we participated in the Pink Patch Project, and we were able to donate more than $2,800 dollars to help the Beyond Pink Team,” said Cedar Falls Lt. Kelli Yates.
As part of the promotion, a police patrol vehicle has been striped with pink and displays the pink ribbons.
You have free articles remaining.
Also, some police and fire uniforms bear a bright pink version of insignia through the end of October. The patches are intended to open lines of communication between citizens and encourage discussion about the importance of early detection and treatment in the ongoing fight against the disease, officials said.
To help raise funds for those affected by breast cancer, the Cedar Falls Public Safety Department will sell pink patches to the community. All proceeds will be donated to the Beyond Pink Team. Both police and fire patches are available.
Patches can be purchased at the Cedar Falls Public Safety Building, located at 4600 S. Main St., and Cedar Falls City Hall, located at 220 Clay St. They will also be available at a wide variety of community events throughout October.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.