Cedar Falls police seized stolen gun, one detained

CEDAR FALLS --- Cedar Falls police arrested a man after finding a stolen gun early Sunday.

According to court records, Cedar Falls officers found Javon Isaiah Middleton, 24, as he was entering Bani’s convenience store on College Street around 12:10 a.m. in connection with an Iowa City weapons investigation.

Middleton allegedly gave police a fake name, and officers found he was carrying a .45-caliber Springfield XDS pistol in his coat pocket.

Officers determined the weapon had been reported stolen in Burlington, according to court records.

Middleton was arrested for carrying weapons, harassment of a public official and fourth-degree theft. He was also detained on outstanding probation warrants.

