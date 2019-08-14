CEDAR FALLS – Police continue to investigate a series of fights on College Hill over the weekend, and they are asking the public for help in finding those involved.
No injuries were reported in the scuffles, no arrests have been made as of Wednesday, and no victims have come forward, said Police Chief Jeff Olson. He said they don’t have any reports of weapons being involved.
The fights were beyond the normal activity for College Hill, the chief said.
“We have skirmishes and fights weekly, but not to that level,” Olson said.
The melee broke out in the 2200 block of College Street around 11:45 p.m. Saturday.
“That night we had quite a few officers working compared to what we normally have,” Olson said.
You have free articles remaining.
Police had stepped up patrols in advance because the area is a popular spot on the weekend, and officers were at the scene within a minute of the call, but by that time the crowd had scattered, Olson said.
It rekindled minutes later in the area of Olive and 23rd streets about a block away, which was followed by another flare-up back on College Street around 12:04 a.m. Sunday, according to police reports.
Parts of the fights were captured on video by bystanders, and the battle was also recorded on outdoor surveillance cameras the city has installed, Olson said. He said police are in the process of reviewing the videos to identify people involved in the incident.
He said police are also seeking videos that other passersby may have taken.
Olson said that while the city’s video system did record the incident, it didn’t capture high-quality images because fiber optic lines haven’t been installed to carry the additional data. He said those updates should be up and running in about a month.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.