CEDAR FALLS -- Police and the Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers are asking for the public's help finding a suspect who has conned several hundred dollars out of local cashiers.

Cedar Falls Police say a suspect who in photos appears to be an adult black male with long hair, a mustache and beard and wearing a camoflage jacket, made several bill exchanges when receiving change for a purchase.

He allegedly used the con at one Cedar Falls location and at least one location in Grundy Center.

The suspect then left the locations with hundreds of dollars more than he was owed, according to police.

Those with any information on the individual seen in the photos is asked to call Cedar Falls Police at 319-273-8612, or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at 855-300-8477, by texting CEDAR to 274-637, or by logging onto CVCrimeStop.com.

Crime Stoppers noted a cash reward was available for any useful information.

