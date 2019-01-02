CEDAR FALLS -- Police and the Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers are asking for the public's help finding a suspect who has conned several hundred dollars out of local cashiers.
Cedar Falls Police say a suspect who in photos appears to be an adult black male with long hair, a mustache and beard and wearing a camoflage jacket, made several bill exchanges when receiving change for a purchase.
He allegedly used the con at one Cedar Falls location and at least one location in Grundy Center.
The suspect then left the locations with hundreds of dollars more than he was owed, according to police.
Those with any information on the individual seen in the photos is asked to call Cedar Falls Police at 319-273-8612, or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at 855-300-8477, by texting CEDAR to 274-637, or by logging onto CVCrimeStop.com.
Crime Stoppers noted a cash reward was available for any useful information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.