CEDAR FALLS -- A Cedar Falls police officer was taken to the hospital late Saturday after being injured while trying to subdue a man during an arrest.
The officer was not named. He suffered a knee injury and was transported to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo, but later released, according to Cedar Falls Police.
The incident began about 11:45 p.m. in the 2500 block of Olive Street. Police said officers observed an assault taking place there and approached the suspect, Daniel Edward Morice, 20, of 809 W. 18th St., Cedar Falls. Morice attempted to run from officers while being questioned.
Police said that as officers were attempting to subdue Morice, he resisted and in the process the officer was injured.
Morice was transported to the Black Hawk County Jail facing five charges: interference with official acts causing serious injury, an aggravated misdemeanor; possession of a fictitious license, a serious misdemeanor; and disorderly conduct, interference with official acts and public intoxication, all simple misdemeanors.
