CEDAR FALLS -- Three people have been arrested in connection with robbery at a Cedar Falls home in June.
Antawn Michael Fleshner, 19, of 520 Dawson St., Waterloo, was arrested for first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary Thursday night. His bond was set at $35,000.
Two other teens, Davontra Daeshon Freeman, 16, and Vontrell Lumpkin, 16, both of Waterloo, were arrested last week for robbery and burglary. The two are charged as adults and remained in jail as of Friday.
According to police, the three were dressed in all black with their faces covered when they entered a home at 1009 State St. around 11 p.m. on June 22. At least one was armed with a handgun, and one teenage resident was placed face down on the floor and punched and pistol whipped while the intruders demanded money and the location of another gun, according to court records.
The suspects took the resident’s cell phone, a handgun and other items and fled the house. Police said the stolen gun hasn’t been recovered.
