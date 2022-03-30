Cedar Falls police investigating ATM theft

CEDAR FALLS – Police are investigating the theft of an ATM from a Cedar Falls bank early Wednesday morning.
Residents called authorities around 4:35 a.m. after seeing a pickup truck dragging an ATM behind it as it left First Security National Bank, 3229 Green Hill Circle.
Officers found debris from the ATM along Sager Avenue and found the pickup abandoned at Sager and Tiffany Place. A search of the area failed to turn up any suspects.
Officers with Waterloo police and the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office are assisting Cedar Falls police in the investigation.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Jeff Reinitz
Police and Courts Reporter
I started with The Courier in 1999 and cover criminal justice and public safety.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.