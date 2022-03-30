 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
breaking alert top story

Cedar Falls police investigating ATM theft

  • Updated
  • 0

CEDAR FALLS – Police are investigating the theft of an ATM from a Cedar Falls bank early Wednesday morning.

Residents called authorities around 4:35 a.m. after seeing a pickup truck dragging an ATM behind it as it left First Security National Bank, 3229 Green Hill Circle.

033022jr-atm-theft-3

Electrical wires mark where an ATM was stolen from First Security Bank’s drive-up lanes at 3229 Green Hill Circle, Cedar Falls, on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

Officers found debris from the ATM along Sager Avenue and found the pickup abandoned at Sager and Tiffany Place. A search of the area failed to turn up any suspects.

Officers with Waterloo police and the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office are assisting Cedar Falls police in the investigation.

