Cedar Falls police investigate gunfire

CEDAR FALLS -- Cedar Falls police are investigating overnight gunfire in a residential neighborhood.
No injuries were reported, and no damage was discovered, but police found spent shell casings at the scene near the intersection of West 15th and Franklin streets.
Neighbors called 911 around 11:48 p.m. Tuesday after hearing gunfire, and witness reported seeing two vehicles fleeing the area, according to police.
Anyone with information or video related to this incident is asked to contact the Cedar Falls Police Department at (319) 273-8612.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Jeff Reinitz
Police and Courts Reporter
I started with The Courier in 1999 and cover criminal justice and public safety.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.