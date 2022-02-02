 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Cedar Falls police investigate gunfire

  • Updated
  • 0
Crime scene
Shutterstock

CEDAR FALLS -- Cedar Falls police are investigating overnight gunfire in a residential neighborhood.

No injuries were reported, and no damage was discovered, but police found spent shell casings at the scene near the intersection of West 15th and Franklin streets.

Neighbors called 911 around 11:48 p.m. Tuesday after hearing gunfire, and witness reported seeing two vehicles fleeing the area, according to police.

Anyone with information or video related to this incident is asked to contact the Cedar Falls Police Department at (319) 273-8612.

0 Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Ecuadorean oil spill pollutes protected area of Amazon Rainforest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News