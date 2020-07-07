Cedar Falls police investigate armed robbery

CEDAR FALLS -- Cedar Falls police are investigating an armed robbery outside College Square Mall on Monday night.
The victim, a teenage male, told officers he had planned to meet someone in the mall parking lot. While he was sitting in his car waiting, another vehicle pulled up around 8:45 p.m. The two people in the other vehicle were armed with a knife and a gun, and they demanded everything he had, police said.
The suspects fled with the victim’s money.
No injuries were reported.
