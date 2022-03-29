Cedar Falls police detain drivers in two stolen vehicle chases

CEDAR FALLS – Cedar Falls police recovered two stolen vehicles following chases through the city Tuesday morning.

Officers received a report of a white Toyota SUV stolen from a garage in the 4600 block of Gloria Street around 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Authorities found the Toyota, which led officers on a chase south on Iowa Highway 58 near the Greenhill Road intersection. The Toyota struck another vehicle and then slammed into a concrete barrier, according to police. Officers detained the driver.

During the chase, police also located a black Dodge Charger that was reported stolen Monday morning from a Neola Street address.

The Dodge also fled from police in the neighborhood around the University of Northern Iowa. The driver ditched the Dodge in the 1500 block of Columbia Drive and fled on foot. Officers with UNI police detained the driver at West 31st Street and Hudson Road shortly before 8 a.m.

Charges for theft and burglary are pending in the case. Police said no injuries were reported in the crash.

