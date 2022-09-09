Cedar Falls police arrest man with gun

CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls police arrested a man after finding a gun while detaining him on an unrelated warrant.
Officers arrested Dennis James Boone Jr., 51, on Thursday on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm.
According to police, authorities initially detained Boone on a Linn County probation warrant at a Heritage Road home Thursday night. Officers found a loaded 9 mm Taurus PT111 handgun in his waistband.
Authorities allege Boone is barred from possessing firearms because of a felony conviction from a February 2021 incident where he was allegedly found with a sawed-off shotgun in Cedar Rapids.
