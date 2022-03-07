 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Cedar Falls police arrest man who fired gun during assault of fiancee

  • 0
arrest made clip art

CEDAR FALLS — A man was arrested Sunday after allegedly firing a gun during an assault of his fiancée.

Cedar Falls police responded at 3:41 p.m. to the report of an assault in progress at 712 Main St. 

Iowa counties with highest COVID rates

Officers met with the victim who advised that Randal Lee Maifeld, her fiancé and the father of her child, physically assaulted her, a news release said. Police said he also threatened her and a number of witnesses using a gun that he fired during the incident. 

Maifeld was later found at a different location and taken into custody. He was charged with felonies for intimidation with a weapon and domestic abuse assault with strangulation as well as a serious misdemeanor for domestic abuse assault. In addition, he was charged with aggravated misdemeanors for reckless use of a firearm and child endangerment.

Cedar Falls Police were assisted by officers from the Hudson Police Department and the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office.

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Education Reporter

I cover local schools and higher education for The Courier, where I’ve been a reporter for the past two decades. I’m a Minnesota native and have previously worked for newspapers there and in Illinois.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

'Grave' situation in Ukraine akin to other humanitarian disasters, UN official says

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News