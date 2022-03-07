Cedar Falls police arrest man who fired gun during assault of fiancee

CEDAR FALLS — A man was arrested Sunday after allegedly firing a gun during an assault of his fiancée.

Cedar Falls police responded at 3:41 p.m. to the report of an assault in progress at 712 Main St.

Officers met with the victim who advised that Randal Lee Maifeld, her fiancé and the father of her child, physically assaulted her, a news release said. Police said he also threatened her and a number of witnesses using a gun that he fired during the incident.

Maifeld was later found at a different location and taken into custody. He was charged with felonies for intimidation with a weapon and domestic abuse assault with strangulation as well as a serious misdemeanor for domestic abuse assault. In addition, he was charged with aggravated misdemeanors for reckless use of a firearm and child endangerment.

Cedar Falls Police were assisted by officers from the Hudson Police Department and the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office.

