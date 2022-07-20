 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cedar Falls police arrest man for drag racing, eluding charges

Evergreen - Police - Arrest

CEDAR FALLS – Police have arrested a driver who was reportedly drag racing at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday southbound on Iowa Highway 58 toward Greenhill Road.

Andrew Winters, 18, allegedly continued southbound in a white car in excess of 100 miles per hour. He eluded police, but was tracked down and charged Wednesday with eluding, drag racing, reckless driving and speeding.

Police said an officer observed the white car, as well as a dark-colored truck "beginning" to drag race Tuesday.

Police said they identified both vehicles, but have not announced any charges for the second driver.

