Cedar Falls police arrest man for drag racing, eluding charges

Courier Staff Report
CEDAR FALLS – Police have arrested a driver who was reportedly drag racing at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday southbound on Iowa Highway 58 toward Greenhill Road.
Andrew Winters, 18, allegedly continued southbound in a white car in excess of 100 miles per hour. He eluded police, but was tracked down and charged Wednesday with eluding, drag racing, reckless driving and speeding.
According to unofficial results, he received 72.70% of the votes
Police said an officer observed the white car, as well as a dark-colored truck "beginning" to drag race Tuesday.
Police said they identified both vehicles, but have not announced any charges for the second driver.
PHOTOS: Final Round of the 89th Waterloo Open
071722-spt-wat-open-sunday-7-brady calkins
Brady Calkins of Chehalis, Wash. chips onto the first green Sunday during the final round of the 89th Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course. Calkins entered the final day as the 36-hole leader.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
071722-spt-wat-open-sunday-6-Will Dickson
Will Dickson of Atlanta, Ga. hits an approach shot to the second green Sunday during the final round of the 89th Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
071722-spt-wat-open-sunday-9-Jonathan Yoshihiro
Jonathan Yoshihiro of Yorba Linda, Calif. sinks a short put on the first green Sunday during the final round of the 89th Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
071722-spt-wat-open-sunday-4-carson schaake
Carson Schaake of Omaha, Neb. lines up a put on the fifth green Sunday during the final round of the 89th Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
071722-spt-wat-open-sunday-8-Will Dickson
Will Dickson of Atlanta, Ga. hits an approach shot to the first green Sunday during the final round of the 89th Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
071722-spt-wat-open-sunday-5-carson schaake
Carson Schaake of Omaha, Neb. hits from under a tree on the fifth hole Sunday during the final round of the 89th Annual Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
071722-spt-wat-open-ams-4-jack moody
Amateur Jack Moody hits an approach shot to the first green Sunday during the final round of the 89th Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
071722-spt-wat-open-ams-1-jack moody
Cedar Falls native Jack Moody tries to coax his put on the fifth hole to go in Sunday during the final round of the 89th Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course. Moody started the day two-strokes back of the leader in the amateur division.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
071722-spt-wat-open-sunday-3-zack wax
Zack Wax of Downers Grove, Ill. sinks a birdie putt on the fifth hole Sunday during the final round of the 89th Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
071722-spt-wat-open-sunday-1-Joe Weiler
Joe Weiler of Bloomington, Ind. sinks a short birdie putt on the fifth hole Sunday during the final round of the 89th Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
071722-spt-wat-open-sunday-2-beau breault
Beau Breault of Howell, Mich. follows through on an approach shot Sunday to the first green during the final round of the 89th Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
071722-spt-wat-open-ams-3-JD Pollard
Amateur JD Pollard of Marshalltown chips onto the first green during Sunday's final round at the 89th Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
071722-spt-wat-open-ams-2.5-connor peck
Connor Peck of Ankeny, the leader of the amateur division after 36 holes, chips onto the first green Sunday during the final round of the 89th Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
071722-spt-wat-open-11-carson schaake
Carson Schaake of Omaha, Neb. blasts his tee shot off the 18th tee box Sunday during the final round of the 89th Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
071722-spt-wat-open-12-dickson
Will Dickson acknowledges the gallery after sinking a birdie putt on the 11th hole Sunday during the final round of the 89th Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
071722-spt-wat-open-ams-7-connor peck
Amateur Connor Peck of Ankeny chips onto the 10th green Sunday during the final round of the 89th Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
071722-spt-wat-open-13-calkins
Brady Calkins of Chehalis, Wash. chips onto the 10th green Sunday during the final round of the 89th Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
071722-spt-wat-open-14-dickson
Will Dickson of Atlanta, Ga. chips onto the 10th green Sunday during the final round of the 89th Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.