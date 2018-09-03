Subscribe for 33¢ / day

CEDAR FALLS -- Cedar Falls police on Monday arrested a man following a pursuit.

Matthew J. Tarkett, 45, no address given, faces charges of eluding (aggravated misdemeanor), two counts of reckless driving and multiple traffic violations following the incident, which began about 10:50 p.m. Sunday.

Cedar Falls police said they were called to the Hy-Vee parking lot on University Avenue about a suspicious man. When police approached him, he drove off in a vehicle, leading several officers in a pursuit.

The pursuit was called off at 11:15 p.m when officers could no longer find the vehicle. At 4:05 a.m. Monday, officers located the vehicle and made contact with Targett, the vehicle owner, when they arrested him.

