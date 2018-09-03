CEDAR FALLS -- Cedar Falls police on Monday arrested a man following a pursuit.
Matthew J. Tarkett, 45, no address given, faces charges of eluding (aggravated misdemeanor), two counts of reckless driving and multiple traffic violations following the incident, which began about 10:50 p.m. Sunday.
Cedar Falls police said they were called to the Hy-Vee parking lot on University Avenue about a suspicious man. When police approached him, he drove off in a vehicle, leading several officers in a pursuit.
The pursuit was called off at 11:15 p.m when officers could no longer find the vehicle. At 4:05 a.m. Monday, officers located the vehicle and made contact with Targett, the vehicle owner, when they arrested him.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Derned white male "legal" immergrants!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.