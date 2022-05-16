Cedar Falls police arrest boy, 15, following brief vehicle pursuit

CEDAR FALLS — A 15-year-old boy was arrested Sunday following the pursuit of a car that had earlier been reported stolen.

A Cedar Falls Police Officer observed the white 2015 Ford Fusion near the intersection of Fourth Street and Hudson Road at 1:19 p.m., according to a news release.

The driver of the vehicle immediately began to flee and attempted to elude the officer. A pursuit ensued through the neighborhood before ending near the intersection of Pearl Street and West 10th Street. The vehicle's driver, the 15-year-old, fled on foot but was apprehended after a search of the area.

He was arrested and charged with first degree theft and eluding, both felonies, as well as interference with official acts, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of alcohol, all simple misdemeanors.

This investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be filed. Cedar Falls Police were assisted by the Black Hawk County Sherriff’s Office.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0