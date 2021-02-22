 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Cedar Falls plow driver arrested for operating while intoxicated
top story

CEDAR FALLS – A Cedar Falls snow plow driver has been arrested for allegedly plowing while intoxicated.

Cedar Falls police arrested Thomas Norman Hallman, 50, Sunday night for operating while intoxicated after he allegedly failed field sobriety tests and blew a .138 on a breath test, according to court records.

Officers received information that Hallman had arrived for work intoxicated and was driving a road grader for snow removal.

City employees had Hallman pull over at Main and 21st streets shortly after 7 p.m., and officers arrived and administered a preliminary breath test.

Hallman was released from jail pending trial.

021814ho-cf-police-patch

New Cedar Falls Police patch.

 COURTESY PHOTO
