Cedar Falls officials remove animals from unsafe residence

Courier Staff Report
CEDAR FALLS -- Code enforcement and public safety officers removed nearly two dozen animals Wednesday from a home with unsafe conditions.
Police executed a search warrant at 1206 W. 10th St. as part of an animal neglect investigation. Seven dogs, eight cats, seven rabbits and one guinea pig are now in the care of Cedar Bend Humane Society and veterinary staff.
The ongoing investigation has yet to result in any charges being filed against the homeowner or any other party.
Waterloo Animal Control assisted the city of Cedar Falls and the Cedar Bend Humane Society.
PHOTOS: Don Bosco participates in Class 1A state volleyball tournament
110122-qc-spt-state volleyball db-25.jpg
Don Bosco's Emily Naughton (15) returns the ball during the second set of an IGHSAU Class 1A State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
NIKOS FRAZIER
110122-qc-spt-state volleyball db-04.jpg
Don Bosco's Josie Hogan (9) sets the ball during the first set of an IGHSAU Class 1A State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
NIKOS FRAZIER
110122-qc-spt-state volleyball db-06.jpg
Don Bosco's Madilyn Duhrkopf (18) hits the ball during the first set of an IGHSAU Class 1A State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
NIKOS FRAZIER
110122-qc-spt-state volleyball db-38.jpg
Don Bosco players embrace after Don Bosco fell to Ankeny Christian, 3-0, in their IGHSAU Class 1A State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
NIKOS FRAZIER
110122-qc-spt-state volleyball db-24.jpg
Don Bosco's Paige Delagardelle (6) and Don Bosco's Emily Naughton (15) go up to block during the second set of an IGHSAU Class 1A State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
NIKOS FRAZIER
110122-qc-spt-state volleyball db-30.jpg
Don Bosco's Kennedi McGarvey (17) hits the ball during the second set of an IGHSAU Class 1A State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
NIKOS FRAZIER
110122-qc-spt-state volleyball db-10.jpg
Don Bosco's Caelor Yoder (1) hits the ball during the first set of an IGHSAU Class 1A State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
NIKOS FRAZIER
110122-qc-spt-state volleyball db-29.jpg
Don Bosco's Alexis Even (12) and Don Bosco's Kendra Nissen (11) go up to block during the second set of an IGHSAU Class 1A State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
NIKOS FRAZIER
110122-qc-spt-state volleyball db-08.jpg
Don Bosco's Emily Naughton (15) celebrates a point with Don Bosco's Madilyn Duhrkopf (18) during the first set of an IGHSAU Class 1A State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
NIKOS FRAZIER
110122-qc-spt-state volleyball db-03.jpg
Don Bosco's Caelor Yoder (1) hits the ball during the first set of an IGHSAU Class 1A State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
NIKOS FRAZIER
110122-qc-spt-state volleyball db-34.jpg
Don Bosco's Alexis Even (12) and Don Bosco's Caelor Yoder (1) dive to hit the ball during the third set of an IGHSAU Class 1A State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
NIKOS FRAZIER
110122-qc-spt-state volleyball db-07.jpg
Don Bosco's Josie Hogan (9) hits the ball during the first set of an IGHSAU Class 1A State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
NIKOS FRAZIER
110122-qc-spt-state volleyball db-09.jpg
Don Bosco's Paige Delagardelle (6) sets the ball during the first set of an IGHSAU Class 1A State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
NIKOS FRAZIER
110122-qc-spt-state volleyball db-16.jpg
Ankeny Christian's Anna Weathers (21) and Don Bosco's Josie Hogan (9) go up to hit the ball during the first set of an IGHSAU Class 1A State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
NIKOS FRAZIER
110122-qc-spt-state volleyball db-27.jpg
Don Bosco's Kendra Nissen (11) hits the ball during the second set of an IGHSAU Class 1A State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
NIKOS FRAZIER
110122-qc-spt-state volleyball db-12.jpg
Don Bosco's Paige Delagardelle (6) hits the ball during the first set of an IGHSAU Class 1A State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
NIKOS FRAZIER
110122-qc-spt-state volleyball db-28.jpg
Don Bosco's Emily Naughton (15) celebrates a point during the second set of an IGHSAU Class 1A State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
NIKOS FRAZIER
110122-qc-spt-state volleyball db-14.jpg
Don Bosco's Madilyn Duhrkopf (18) spikes the ball during the first set of an IGHSAU Class 1A State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
NIKOS FRAZIER
110122-qc-spt-state volleyball db-01.jpg
Don Bosco's Alexis Even (12) goes up to hit the ball during the first set of an IGHSAU Class 1A State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
NIKOS FRAZIER
110122-qc-spt-state volleyball db-32.jpg
Don Bosco's Josie Hogan (9) sets the ball during the third set of an IGHSAU Class 1A State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
NIKOS FRAZIER
110122-qc-spt-state volleyball db-22.jpg
Don Bosco's Emily Naughton (15) goes up to block against Ankeny Christian's Anna Weathers (21) during the second set of an IGHSAU Class 1A State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
NIKOS FRAZIER
110122-qc-spt-state volleyball db-05.jpg
Don Bosco players celebrate a point during the first set of an IGHSAU Class 1A State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
NIKOS FRAZIER
110122-qc-spt-state volleyball db-23.jpg
Don Bosco's Emily Naughton (15) spikes the ball against Ankeny Christian's Kassidy Quick (11) during the second set of an IGHSAU Class 1A State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
NIKOS FRAZIER
110122-qc-spt-state volleyball db-37.jpg
Don Bosco's Kendra Nissen (11) and Don Bosco's Caelor Yoder (1) react after Don Bosco fell to Ankeny Christian, 3-0, in their IGHSAU Class 1A State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
NIKOS FRAZIER
110122-qc-spt-state volleyball db-35.jpg
Don Bosco's Caelor Yoder (1) reacts after Don Bosco fell to Ankeny Christian, 3-0, in their IGHSAU Class 1A State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
NIKOS FRAZIER
110122-qc-spt-state volleyball db-15.jpg
Don Bosco's Emily Naughton (15) and Don Bosco's Madilyn Duhrkopf (18) celebrate a point during the first set of an IGHSAU Class 1A State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
NIKOS FRAZIER
110122-qc-spt-state volleyball db-11.jpg
Don Bosco's Kennedi McGarvey (17) hits the ball during the first set of an IGHSAU Class 1A State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
NIKOS FRAZIER
110122-qc-spt-state volleyball db-26.jpg
Don Bosco's Kendra Nissen (11) and Don Bosco's Alexis Even (12) go up to block against Ankeny Christian's Morgan Fincham (6) during the second set of an IGHSAU Class 1A State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
NIKOS FRAZIER
110122-qc-spt-state volleyball db-31.jpg
Don Bosco head coach Jenni Schares during the second set of an IGHSAU Class 1A State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
NIKOS FRAZIER
110122-qc-spt-state volleyball db-36.jpg
Don Bosco's Emily Naughton (15) reacts after Don Bosco fell to Ankeny Christian, 3-0, in their IGHSAU Class 1A State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.