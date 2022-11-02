Cedar Falls officials remove animals from unsafe residence

CEDAR FALLS -- Code enforcement and public safety officers removed nearly two dozen animals Wednesday from a home with unsafe conditions.

Police executed a search warrant at 1206 W. 10th St. as part of an animal neglect investigation. Seven dogs, eight cats, seven rabbits and one guinea pig are now in the care of Cedar Bend Humane Society and veterinary staff.

The ongoing investigation has yet to result in any charges being filed against the homeowner or any other party.

Waterloo Animal Control assisted the city of Cedar Falls and the Cedar Bend Humane Society.