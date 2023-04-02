CEDAR FALLS – Public safety officers arrested a Waterloo man on multiple firearm charges early Sunday morning.
The Cedar Falls Public Safety Department alleges Shaquan Dequayvion Coffer, 24, had a stolen handgun in his possession when he tried to flee the scene of what was initially reported at about 1:15 a.m. as a possible domestic assault in a moving vehicle.
The vehicle was stopped near the intersection of First and Clay streets, and Coffer, a passenger, discarded the gun during a foot pursuit.
He was booked in Black Hawk County Jail at 4:48 a.m. and has not posted the $60,000 bond.
Coffer has been charged with two felonies, felon in control of a firearm and interference with official acts while possessing the firearm, as well as two misdemeanors, third degree theft for possessing the stolen firearm and possession of firearm while under the influence.
