Cedar Falls man who killed his grandmother in 1981 dies in prison

CEDAR FALLS — A former Cedar Falls man who was convicted of stabbing his grandmother to death in Cedar Falls in 1981 has died in prison.

Steve Lee Davidson died of natural causes at approximately 8 a.m. on Sunday while in hospice at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center at Oakdale, where he had been housed due to chronic illness.

He was 64 years old, the same age as his grandmother, Laura Brinkman, when she died.

According to Courier archives, Davidson had suffered from paranoid schizophrenia that resulted in hospitalizations at mental institutions beginning 1976. Following one hospitalization, he moved in with his grandmother at her Fourth Avenue home in Cedar Falls.

On Feb. 23, 1981, following an argument, he stabbed his grandmother seven times from behind and then wrapped a towel around her neck, according to testimony in court. He then considered ambushing his mother when she arrived for routine visit but changed his mind and drove off, waving at his mother as he passed her on the road.

Davidson went to the Cedar Falls police station where he alerted authorities. He was 23 at the time.

During a bench trial, his attorney argued Davidson was insane at the time of the attack.

The judge ruled Davidson knew the nature of his acts when he committed them and, while likely suffering from mental illness, wasn’t insane during the crime. The judge found Davidson guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced him to life in prison.