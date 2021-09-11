Cedar Falls man shot Friday during attempted robbery

CEDAR FALLS — A man was shot and injured in the course of an attempted robbery Friday night at Five Seasons Mobile Home Park.

Cedar Falls Police responded to the incident in the 5500 block of Peridot Road at 10:11 p.m.

"A male and a female were walking up to their residence at Five Seasons Mobile Home Park when three masked individuals approached them and asked for their money," said Public Safety Director Jeff Olson. "The two took off running."

He said the masked people fired a shot that hit the man, who is in his early 20s, before leaving. "He was shot in his lower extremities," said Capt. Mike Hayes.

Olson said the man was transported by private vehicle to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo with non-life threatening injuries. He said the man was being operated on Saturday morning.

The investigation continues into the incident. Anyone with information on this shooting and attempted robbery is asked to contact the Cedar Falls Police Department at (319) 273-8612.

