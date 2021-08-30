Cedar Falls man sentenced to 100 years for sexual abuse

WATERLOO – A Cedar Falls man has been sentenced to a century in prison for sexually abusing two boys, including one who was abused over a period of years.
Judge Joel Dalrymple sentenced Tenko Julius Wilde, 30, also known as Roman Casey Gray Bezek, to a combination of concurrent and consecutive sentences totaling 100 years during a Monday hearing in Black Hawk County District Court.
Wilde will have to serve 35 years before he can be considered for parole, and once released he will be on lifetime parole and have to register as a sex offender.
Wilde was found guilty of continuous sexual abuse of a child — an offense that carries 50 years in prison and went on the books during Wilde’s crimes — four counts of second-degree sexual abuse and one count of indecent contact with a child following a June bench trial.
Assistant Black Hawk County Attorney Elizabeth O’Donnell said the children “experienced the kind of atrocities we only think happens in movies.”
Before sentencing, the defense had asked the court for a new trial, arguing the judge should have barred testimony about “furries” — a lifestyle adopted by Wilde and his friends that involved taking on animal personas — and “cubbies.”
“Cubbies” are a subset of furry culture known to have sexual contact with children, according to court records.
The defense argued the cubby testimony was hearsay and unfairly prejudicial.
During the investigation, officers found sexual cartoons of animals on Wilde’s phone that the judge noted were “strikingly similar” to conduct described by the victims.
In letters to the court, both children told Wilde that he needed to go to prison.
“I think you should go to prison for 405 years for the horrible things you did,” wrote one child, who went on to write that he thought Wilde was “stupid” for pretending the crimes didn’t happen.
The defense had argued for a concurrent sentence totaling 50 years behind bars, and O’Donnell had sought a 152-year sentence running all of the counts consecutive. Dalrymple said the only thing that kept him from issuing that maximum sentence was the fact Wilde didn’t have any prior convictions.
Wilde declined to comment to the court during sentencing.
Prosecutors said the abuse started when one of the children was as young as 3 years old, and Wilde was arrested in 2020 after one of the children went to an adult.