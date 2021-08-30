Cedar Falls man sentenced to 100 years for sexual abuse

WATERLOO – A Cedar Falls man has been sentenced to a century in prison for sexually abusing two boys, including one who was abused over a period of years.

Judge Joel Dalrymple sentenced Tenko Julius Wilde, 30, also known as Roman Casey Gray Bezek, to a combination of concurrent and consecutive sentences totaling 100 years during a Monday hearing in Black Hawk County District Court.

Wilde will have to serve 35 years before he can be considered for parole, and once released he will be on lifetime parole and have to register as a sex offender.

Wilde was found guilty of continuous sexual abuse of a child — an offense that carries 50 years in prison and went on the books during Wilde’s crimes — four counts of second-degree sexual abuse and one count of indecent contact with a child following a June bench trial.

Assistant Black Hawk County Attorney Elizabeth O’Donnell said the children “experienced the kind of atrocities we only think happens in movies.”

Before sentencing, the defense had asked the court for a new trial, arguing the judge should have barred testimony about “furries” — a lifestyle adopted by Wilde and his friends that involved taking on animal personas — and “cubbies.”